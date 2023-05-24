Accord Mortgages tweaks interest-only criteria

Accord Mortgages has improved interest-only criteria which will widen choice for clients and shows its “common-sense approach to lending”.

The lender will now accept the sale of another UK property as new acceptable repayment strategy.

It will also permit the use of pension lump sum as a repayment strategy where the mortgage term ends after the applicant reaches the age of 55 and is eligible to receive their pension lump sum.

The company is upping loan to value (LTV) limits where the repayment strategy is the sale of the mortgaged property from 50 per cent LTV to 60 per cent LTV, while increasing the minimum equity requirement strategy has gone from £200,000 to £250,000.

The minimum equity requirement in London is £300,000.

Nicola Alvarez, senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be expanding our interest-only options to provide greater flexibility for brokers and their clients.

“This is the latest example of how Accord is continually enhancing its criteria to support brokers in helping their clients to find solutions that meet their changing needs.”