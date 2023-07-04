You are here: Home - News -

News

The Exeter brings out income protection features to support first jobs and redundancy

by:
  • 04/07/2023
  • 0
The Exeter brings out income protection features to support first jobs and redundancy
The Exeter has added two features to its income first product to offer “greater support” to those who have started their first job and those who have suffered redundancy or business failure.

The lender said that customers who have started their first job are often unable to provide financial evidence to support a claim, as a member’s benefit is usually assessed against their last 12 months of earnings.

The Exeter said for those who started work after full-time education this could be “impossible to provide” and was a “gap in cover”.

The first job promise means if a member claims within their first year of employment the mutual will calculate their income based on an annual salary of the income they have so far earned prior to the claim.

The promise will offer “greater certainty” to members at the start of their claim and makes income protection more appealing to young adults, The Exeter said.

The redundancy premium holiday means The Exeter will waive up to three months of premiums so customers can keep cover in place as they look for employment opportunities.

It is available to employed and self-employed members. Employed persons must be in permanent employment and have been made involuntarily redundant at least six month after the policy is taken out.

Self-employed to qualify need to suffer a form of business failure such as bankruptcy, insolvency, or liquidation at least six months after the policy starts.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter, said: “For those without access to employer sick pay benefits, or those just starting their careers, a reduction in income due to illness, injury or involuntary redundancy can have an immediate impact on their financial wellbeing and potentially lead to them being in a position of vulnerability.

“The enhancements introduced on our Income First product are designed to provide greater certainty to members who find themselves in these situations and highlight the importance of income protection in providing peace of mind to workers of all ages and occupations.

“The changes also support our alignment to the new Consumer Duty which requires firms to provide an appropriate standard of support to retail customers to meet their needs, including those with characteristics of vulnerability.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/