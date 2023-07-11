You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Aggressive’ landlord fined £8,000

by:
  • 11/07/2023
  • 0
‘Aggressive’ landlord fined £8,000
A rogue landlord who misled tenants and used aggressive tactics to evict them has been told to pay £8,000 in court.

Khaled Abed-Alrazek, director of London Corporate Apartments, pleaded guilty to two counts of misleading actions and one of aggressive commercial practice. 

Tenants complained about the firm in late 2017 and early 2018. Tenants had been issued with licenses to occupy, rather than assured short-hold tenancies. This meant they were mislead about their rights to have their deposit protected, as well as their rights as tenants. This also meant they were at risk of illegal eviction.

Complaints were also made about how aggressive tactics were utilised in order to push two of the complainants into leaving the properties.

Abed-Alrazek was fined £2,000 for the aggressive practices, as well as £1,800 for issuing licences instead of tenancy agreements.

Alongside this, he was told to pay compensation for the two deposits which were not returned, worth £1,255. A further £285 compensation has to be paid to one of the tenants who was on the receiving end of what the judge described as “a terrifying experience at the hands of bullies acting in [Abed’s] name”.

Finally he was ordered to pay a £3,000 contribution towards the prosecution costs. London Corporate Apartments has since been dissolved.

Tower Hamlets Council was praised by the judge, Matthew Bone, for its work in getting the case to court, given it was significantly impacted by the pandemic and other issues.

Councillor Kabir Ahmed, cabinet member for regeneration, inclusive development and housebuilding, said: “This was a difficult case and I would like to thank the witnesses and our council teams for their hard work and persistence. Everyone has the right to rent a house without fear of intimidation and the correct legal rights.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.