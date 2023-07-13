Mortgage platform Acre places 10,000 protection-only cases

Intermediary platform, Acre, has helped over 10,000 people secure protection cover to date and reported a fivefold increase in mortgage volumes in the first half of the year.

The firm said that it had achieved 400 per cent year-on-year growth in mortgage volume, despite a market-wide drop in volumes and approvals. It did not offer a specific figure.

The platform provides advisers with access to affordability sourcing capabilities to so they can match cases to mortgage products. It also has accounting systems to support network and self-employed scenarios, and enhanced reporting.

The firm began life as a startup in 2018 at the Founders Factory, and recently secured a £6.5m investment with McPike Global Family Office and returning investors Aviva and Founders Factory.

Acre said that it would expand its mortgage club and network partnerships this year, and add new data capabilities to support broker conversations with customers.

Justus Brown (pictured), CEO and founder of Acre, said; “The mortgage industry is creaking under the strain of the ever-changing housing market. Brokers need to be savvy in minimising the pain homeowners face when looking for a new mortgage or remortgaging.

“Resilience comes down to having the right information and acting swiftly. Our technology makes that possible and it is wonderful to see the market respond so well to what we are trying to achieve.”

He added: “Our focus for the rest of the year is how we can make brokers work simpler, easier to stay accountable and, most importantly, not put clients at any unnecessary financial risk.”