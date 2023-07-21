You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/07/2023

  • 21/07/2023
Stories covering mortgage rate and product changes topped the most read list this week, as falling swap rates and a further drop in inflation heightened the possibility of stability in the market.

The news that Paragon Bank would be closing its intermediary subsidiary TBMC was also of interest to readers, as was Coutts’ decision to allow people to take a mortgage with the bank without a prior relationship.

 

MPowered Mortgages to reprice five-year fixed rates

 

Coventry BS to update products

 

Halifax to increase two and five-year fixed rate homebuyer deals

 

Coutts to allow customers to proceed with mortgage without ‘full banking relationship’

LiveMore launches 10-year fixed rate range

A moment of base rate calm will soothe the mortgage market frenzy – JLM

Natwest and Santander confirm detail of Mortgage Charter support

Mortgage broker firm TBMC to close operations

 

MPowered Mortgages reduces cost of two-year fixes

 

Swap rates levelling off in ‘glimmer of positivity’ for mortgage pricing

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

