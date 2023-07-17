MPowered Mortgages to reprice five-year fixed rates

According to a broker note, the lender said there was “limited funding” available at this pricing, meaning it may have to withdraw earlier than planned but it would always inform brokers that if this was the case.

The firm said any agreement in principle in progress would need to be submitted as a full mortgage application before 5:30pm on 18 July.

It added that applications submitted after this date would use new products.

New products will be launched on 19 July.

The company said rates were increasing, citing swap rates and cost of funding, so it would updates its rates in line with the trend.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “Despite a fast moving market, MPowered has managed to extend its withdrawal notice until 5:30pm tomorrow in order to give brokers as much time as possible to submit applications. This has been achieved by working with our various partners, and reflects MPowered’s ongoing commitment to keeping rates for affordable as possible for as long as possible.

“We know getting a mortgage continues to be a struggle especially in this cost of living crisis which is why we are doing what we can to support brokers and their customers. In recent weeks, we have increased cashback incentives to £1,500 and are also working hard to automate the mortgage journey (using the power of AI) to help people get mortgage offers more quickly.”