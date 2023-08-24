You are here: Home - News -

News

Record numbers need help with energy debt even before winter arrives

by: Peter Taberner
  • 24/08/2023
  • 0
Record numbers need help with energy debt even before winter arrives
Millions could be facing an even worse struggle with energy bills than they did last year, according to research from a national charity.

Citizens Advice’s latest study discovered that nearly eight million people had to borrow money to meet the cost of energy bills in the first half of this year. It forecast that this number will increase in the coming months.

As many will start the winter in debt, there is a high risk of them falling further behind as they pay back arrears on top of increasing energy costs as the colder weather arrives.

Citizens Advice have predicted that by the end of this year, it will have seen 26 per cent more people in need of help with energy debt compared to last year.

The number of those seeking help with their energy bills has doubled over the past four years. It found that disabled people, single parents and low-income households earning less than £29,000 will be the hardest hit this winter.

A higher level of anxiety was also found amongst these groups in contrast to the general population. The study revealed that 77 per cent of single parents said that were very or fairly worried about paying their energy bills as we head towards December. While 55 per cent of disabled people said that they were very or fairly worried about affording their energy bills over the next six months.

The charity has called for immediate government action such as providing more support through the Warm Home Discount, where last winter, those eligible received a £150 discount off their electricity bills.

Government needs to step in

Dame Clare Moriarty, the chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “What we saw last winter must never be repeated. Struggling households unable to pay their energy bills, people unable to top up their prepayment meter, and record numbers coming to us for crisis support.

“With increasing numbers of people we help facing a negative budget, where they simply don’t have enough to cover their essential bills, there is a real risk this winter will be worse. The government should look seriously at stepping in with additional bill support to help people through the winter.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.