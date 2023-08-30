You are here: Home - News -

News

Metro Bank brings out vulnerable customer online hub

by:
  • 30/08/2023
  • 0
Metro Bank brings out vulnerable customer online hub
Metro Bank has created an online hub to offer support and resources to brokers who may be working with a vulnerable client or direct to the customers themselves.

The vulnerable customer page is on its intermediary page and will help brokers understand how to identify a vulnerable customer.

There is also a mortgage payment support page for customers to visit if they are concerned about their finances.

The lender said that brokers can make the firm aware of a potentially vulnerable client by including this information in their application notes.

Metro Bank will then call the customer directly to discuss support available and talk through potential concerns.

Charles Morley (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “No-one is exempt from feeling the pressures of the cost of living, and we want to do what we can to help our customers.

“Metro Bank prides itself on offering high-quality service and convenience and this extends to supporting customers through periods of financial vulnerability, or identifying when they may be at risk of becoming vulnerable.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.