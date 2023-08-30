Metro Bank brings out vulnerable customer online hub

Metro Bank has created an online hub to offer support and resources to brokers who may be working with a vulnerable client or direct to the customers themselves.

The vulnerable customer page is on its intermediary page and will help brokers understand how to identify a vulnerable customer.

There is also a mortgage payment support page for customers to visit if they are concerned about their finances.

The lender said that brokers can make the firm aware of a potentially vulnerable client by including this information in their application notes.

Metro Bank will then call the customer directly to discuss support available and talk through potential concerns.

Charles Morley (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “No-one is exempt from feeling the pressures of the cost of living, and we want to do what we can to help our customers.

“Metro Bank prides itself on offering high-quality service and convenience and this extends to supporting customers through periods of financial vulnerability, or identifying when they may be at risk of becoming vulnerable.”