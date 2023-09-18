You are here: Home - News -

News

Households face £100 a year council tax hike as local authorities suffer – reports

by: Emma Lunn
  • 18/09/2023
  • 0
Households face £100 a year council tax hike as local authorities suffer – reports
Councils in England could hike council tax bills by the maximum amount allowed next year in an attempt to plug funding gaps, according to press reports.

Legally, councils can impose rises of up to 4.99 per cent a year. This would add £103 to the average council tax bill, with the typical Band D charge increasing to around £2,168 a year.

Last year, almost three-quarters of all councils in England added 4.99 per cent to bills for 2023-24.

The government publishes thresholds for council tax increases each year and if local authorities wish to increase bills above these, they are required by law to hold a referendum. The current threshold is 4.99 per cent and next year’s threshold is expected to be the same.

A report by the i newspaper quoted a “leading local government figure” who said:  “Local councils are under more pressure than they have ever been. You only have to look at what happened to Birmingham to know that.

“Last year, three out of four councils in England raised council tax by the maximum 4.99 per cent and I expect almost all will seek to do so from next April.

“Councils have had funding from central government slashed so much that they are left with little choice. If they don’t raise council tax by 5 per cent then they will have to cut services even more, and there’s not a lot left to cut.”

Local councils under pressure

Birmingham City Council effectively declared itself bankrupt at the beginning of September when bosses issued a section 114 notice, signalling that the council does not have the resources to balance its budget. Many other councils are also in financial distress and will need to cut costs while also hiking council charges such as parking fees.

Cornwall Council has already said it will raise bills by the maximum amount, meaning a rise of £89 a year for Band D properties.

Some councils that have already gone bust have government permission to hike bills by more than normally allowed. Slough Council, for example, declared a section 114 notice in 2021 and has now been given permission by the government to put up council tax by 10 per cent.

Debt charities have warned that the poorest households are often hit hardest by council tax rises, with advisers saying that council tax is one of the “priority debts” that clients typically struggle with. Falling behind on even one council tax payment can quickly lead to escalating debt collection activity.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.