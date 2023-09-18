You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly three quarters of landlords will not buy properties less than EPC C

by:
  • 18/09/2023
  • 0
Nearly three quarters of landlords will not buy properties less than EPC C
Around 71 per cent of landlords are unlikely to buy a property with an EPC rating less than a C, research has shown.

According to research from Foundation Home Loans, which was compiled by 983 online interviews, among portfolio landlords with six to 10 properties and 11 to 19 properties this rose to 74 per cent and for those with 20 properties or more this increased to 78 per cent.

Around 71 per cent of landlords surveyed said that they were aware of and understood the details of upcoming EPC legislation.

Nearly a quarter said they were aware but did not understand the details and only four per cent said they had no awareness.

The research also found that the average landlord has 3.3 properties with an EPC rating of D or lower and this goes up to 9.5 for landlords with over 11 properties.

Foundation Home Loans said due to this proportion it was not surprising to see a “strong awareness” of future minimum EPC landlord properties.

Over a third said they would carry out minimal work on properties with an EPC rating C or lower, and 20 per cent said they would carry out works to maximise the long-term value of property.

A quarter said they would not carry out any works and would sell the property or not relet it.

Landlords expected to spend £10,000 per property to each an EPC rating C, and this goes up to £11,500 for those with larger portfolios.

More than half said they would use savings, 18 per cent would access government grants or funding and 19 per cent said they would take up a further advance or take out a loan.

 

Future-proofed investments

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said while the mortgage sector may be “waiting for certainty and clarity” on EPC legislation, the research shows that “landlords are aware of what is likely to be coming, and are thinking seriously about their existing portfolios, how they might fund improvements, and what their plans might be when this is introduced”.

He said the cost to improve the EPC rating meant it was not surprising landlords were disinclined to buy properties below and EPC rating of C.

“In effect, they are future-proofing their portfolios by opting only to buy C and above properties now, while they will presumably focus on those properties within their portfolio which are not currently at this level,” he added.

Hendry said there was a “significant opportunity” for advisers to offer funding solutions for improvements and it was surprising that many landlords will use savings.

He continued: “What we do know is there are clearly mortgage pricing incentives to be accessed for properties which are already at EPC C – we offer such products – and as we move into the future, landlords are likely to see this as a further incentive to ensure the property is above C.

“Overall, it seems clear this will remain a major focus within the private rental sector for years to come, and from an advisory point of view, it is clearly worthwhile having these conversations with landlords immediately, particularly for those at the point of refinance, as they might want to take advantage of this opportunity in order to secure the funding they require for the works.

“As it stands, it appears we are looking at either a 2025 or 2028 implementation date, and clearly the former will be with us before we know it. It therefore makes sense to be exploring options with every landlord client, outlining what is likely to be coming, and working on those financial arrangements with specialist lenders like ourselves, in order that they can keep invested and meet the standards going forward.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.