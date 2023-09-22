You are here: Home - News -

News

Four in five landlords had prepared for EPC legislation prior to Sunak net zero U-turn

by:
  • 22/09/2023
  • 0
Four in five landlords had prepared for EPC legislation prior to Sunak net zero U-turn
Around 80 per cent of landlord said that they were already prepared for upcoming EPC legislation deadline in 2025, which would have mandated a minimum EPC rating of C for new tenancies.

The legislation would have then been widened to all rental properties by 2028 but earlier this week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reversed the decision on energy efficiency standards. He said he didn’t want to force households to pay for expensive energy efficient changes.

According to research from Shawbrook, which surveyed 1,012 landlords aged 18 and over, of the landlords who were prepared nearly a third said their properties already have an EPC rating of A-C, and half said they had plans in place to improve their EPC rating before 2025.

Around 17 per cent said they were not prepared and had no plans to improve the EPC rating and only three per cent said they had not heard of the regulation.

Nearly half of landlords said that they had spent between £500 to £20,000 on “improving or investing in their property” in the last year, with the average amount pegged at £25,148.

This average amount increases to £37,164 for London-based landlords.

A fifth pointed to the high cost of labour as a key concern in the next six months, but only 16 per cent said that EPC regulations were a concern.

Over a quarter of landlords said that due to the legislation they were prioritising buying “newer, more energy efficient properties” in the next six months.

Regarding the possibility of the EPC deadline moving to 2028, 31 per cent said it would give them more breathing space to make improvements and 29 per cent said they would move ahead with their improvement plans regardless.

 

Landlords with energy efficient properties best placed

Emma Cox, managing director of real estate at Shawbrook Bank, said: “Scrapping the impending EPC regulations might free up capital in the short term for landlords who haven’t yet invested in improving the energy rating of their properties.

“But while policies shift, climate change is going nowhere, and energy efficient buildings will remain central to net zero plans. Rules might not be changing as soon as 2025, but professional landlords with modern, energy efficient stock will be in the best position to attract tenants, as well as reduce potential voids, and importantly, be prepared for future legislative change.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/