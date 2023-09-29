The Mortgage and Protection Event opens for registration

The event will feature sessions on the current market and future trends from expert speakers, helping brokers identify areas of business opportunity.
To register for the event follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?tmpe2023source=pressrelease
The conference is aimed at mortgage and protection advisers with ambition to grow the building, to build on their market, product and provider knowledge, deepen lender relationship, insurers and other advisers, learn how to run a business better and increase customer satisfaction.
The full list of events can be found below:
- 1 November – Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton.
- 2 November – National Conference Centre, Birmingham.
- 8 November – Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
- 9 November – StoneX Stadium, London.