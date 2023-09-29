The Mortgage and Protection Event opens for registration

The Mortgage and Protection Event has opened for registration, with events in Bolton, Birmingham, Southampton and London.

The event will feature sessions on the current market and future trends from expert speakers, helping brokers identify areas of business opportunity.

To register for the event follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?tmpe2023source=pressrelease

The conference is aimed at mortgage and protection advisers with ambition to grow the building, to build on their market, product and provider knowledge, deepen lender relationship, insurers and other advisers, learn how to run a business better and increase customer satisfaction.

The full list of events can be found below: