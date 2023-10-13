Coventry BS widens 90 per cent LTV offering; Leeds BS revises range – round-up

Coventry Building Society has added two and three-year fixed rate mortgages at the 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) tier.

The additional products sit alongside the mutual’s five-year fixes at this tier and also offer £500 cashback.

This includes a three-year fix with a rate of 5.95 per cent for first-time buyers.

Coventry Building Society has also reduced rates by up to 0.16 per cent.

For example, a five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is now priced at 4.85 per cent. This product is for residential purchases.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Following broker feedback, we’ve enhanced our higher LTV product range with a particular focus on supporting first-time buyers.

“The security of fixed rates makes them a popular option for many new borrowers, and having rates available for two, three and five years means people looking to get on the ladder will have more choices available to them.”

Leeds BS updates range

Leeds Building Society has added two and five-year fixed rate products for buy-to-let and portfolio buy-to-let borrowers at 60 per cent LTV.

The deals have a £1,999 fee and pricing starts from 5.22 per cent for a five-year fixed rate buy-to-let option or 5.64 per cent for the two-year fixed rate alternative.

The mutual has also reduced mortgage rates by up to 0.55 per cent.

Leeds Building Society has pulled select buy-to-let and portfolio buy-to-let products at 75 per cent LTV, and withdrawn its two-year fixed residential product at 90 per cent LTV with a rate of 5.78 per cent.

These changes apply from 13 October.