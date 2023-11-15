The Equity Release Awards 2024 finalists revealed

The shortlist for the 2024 Equity Release Awards for adviser, provider and ancillary categories have been announced.

Good luck to all the finalists.

Adviser Categories

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers

Asquith Financial Services

Emerald Finance

Laterliving Now!

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers – sponsored by Just

55Plus

The Later Life Club

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers

Age Partnership

Bower Home Finance

Equity Release Supermarket

Best Individual Adviser

Gordon Cunningham, Coffey Brooks Financial Services

Hayley Larham, Age Partnership

Edward Payne, Clifton Mortgages

Best Distribution firm for Adviser Support

Advise Wise

Air

Premier Equity Release Club

Other Categories

Best Conveyancer

Adlington Law

Equilaw

Gilroy Steel

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

e.surv

Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Business Development Manager

Inken Bushnell, Responsible Lending

Ian Gregory, Aviva

Ashley Sampson, Pure Retirement

Provider Categories

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Phoebus

Aviva

more2life

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development

Legal & General Home Finance

more2life

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council

Aviva

more2life

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Products

Legal & General Home Finance

more2Life

Pure Retirement

Best Underwriter

Manja Freudenberg, Responsible Lending

Patrick Leese, Standard Life Home Finance

John Welsh, Just