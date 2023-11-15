The Equity Release Awards 2024 finalists revealed

Good luck to all the finalists.
Adviser Categories
Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers
Asquith Financial Services
Emerald Finance
Laterliving Now!
Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers – sponsored by Just
55Plus
The Later Life Club
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers
Age Partnership
Bower Home Finance
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Adviser
Gordon Cunningham, Coffey Brooks Financial Services
Hayley Larham, Age Partnership
Edward Payne, Clifton Mortgages
Best Distribution firm for Adviser Support
Advise Wise
Air
Premier Equity Release Club
Other Categories
Best Conveyancer
Adlington Law
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
e.surv
Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Business Development Manager
Inken Bushnell, Responsible Lending
Ian Gregory, Aviva
Ashley Sampson, Pure Retirement
Provider Categories
Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Phoebus
Aviva
more2life
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development
Legal & General Home Finance
more2life
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Aviva
more2life
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Products
Legal & General Home Finance
more2Life
Pure Retirement
Best Underwriter
Manja Freudenberg, Responsible Lending
Patrick Leese, Standard Life Home Finance
John Welsh, Just