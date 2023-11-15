You are here: Home - News -

News

The Equity Release Awards 2024 finalists revealed

by:
  • 15/11/2023
  • 0
The Equity Release Awards 2024 finalists revealed
The shortlist for the 2024 Equity Release Awards for adviser, provider and ancillary categories have been announced.

Good luck to all the finalists. 

 

Adviser Categories 

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers  

Asquith Financial Services 

Emerald Finance 

Laterliving Now! 

  

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers – sponsored by Just 

55Plus 

The Later Life Club 

Viva Retirement Solutions 

  

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers  

Age Partnership 

Bower Home Finance 

Equity Release Supermarket 

  

Best Individual Adviser  

Gordon Cunningham, Coffey Brooks Financial Services  

Hayley Larham, Age Partnership 

Edward Payne, Clifton Mortgages 

  

Best Distribution firm for Adviser Support
Advise Wise 

Air  

Premier Equity Release Club 

  

Other Categories 

Best Conveyancer

Adlington Law 

Equilaw 

Gilroy Steel 

  

Best Surveyor  

Countrywide Surveying Services 

e.surv 

Legal & General Surveying Services 

  

Best Business Development Manager 

Inken Bushnell, Responsible Lending 

Ian Gregory, Aviva 

Ashley Sampson, Pure Retirement

 

Provider Categories 

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Phoebus 

Aviva 

more2life 

Pure Retirement 

  

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development

Legal & General Home Finance 

more2life 

Pure Retirement 

  

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council  

Aviva 

more2life 

Pure Retirement 

  

Best Provider for Products

Legal & General Home Finance 

more2Life 

Pure Retirement 

  

Best Underwriter  

Manja Freudenberg, Responsible Lending 

Patrick Leese, Standard Life Home Finance 

John Welsh, Just 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.