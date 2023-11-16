You are here: Home - News -

News

Broker outlook upbeat as mortgage conversion rates improve – IMLA

by:
  • 16/11/2023
  • 0
Broker outlook upbeat as mortgage conversion rates improve – IMLA
Mortgage brokers are confident about the outlook for their businesses as DIP volumes and conversion rates improve.

The average number of Decisions in Principle (DIPs) that intermediaries processed increased in Q3 after stabilising in Q2 following four quarters of volume falls, according to the Q3 Mortgage Market Tracker from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders’ Association (IMLA).

August recorded the largest number of DIPs dealt with since June 2022, with an average of 30. The number of mortgage cases placed remained stable at 92 per year compared to 93 in Q2. Mortgage brokers placed an average of 98 cases, while IFAs reported an average of 63.

Intermediary confidence in the outlook for their own businesses remained bullish, with 41 per cent saying they were ‘very confident’ and 52 per cent ‘fairly confident’, which is broadly in line with the two previous quarters.

Conversion rates, meanwhile, increased across the board.

In Q3 2023, conversions from DIP to completion increased to 39 per cent, up from 36 per cent in Q2 and close to mid-2022 levels. The overall conversion rate was broadly similar across all market segments.

Among appointed representatives this was 40 per cent while directly authorised advisers converted 38 per cent of DIPs.

The conversion rate from full application to completion also increased to 64 per cent, up from 59 per cent in the preceding quarter.

September was the best month with the conversion rate reaching 67 per cent, the highest percentage since May 2022. Conversion rates for home mover-focused brokers were up significantly at 70 per cent, an 11 per cent increase on the previous quarter. The figure for first-time buyer-focused brokers also increased to 66 per cent, up from 61 per cent in the previous quarter.

Residential lending accounted for roughly two-thirds of intermediaries’ business, buy-to-let around a quarter and specialist accounted for approximately one in 12 cases.

Within residential lending there was a slight increase in the proportion of product transfers and a small fall in first-time buyers.

The proportion of buy-to-let cases placed remained broadly consistent with Q2 2023.

Kate Davies (pictured), executive director of IMLA, said: “These results underline the continued robustness of the mortgage market and the intermediary sector despite the ongoing challenges to the UK economy.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.