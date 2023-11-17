TMW lowers limited company and Let-to-Buy rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has lowered rates by up to 0.2 per cent across it new and existing customer and Let-to-Buy range for new customers.

Within its limited company range, its five-year fixed rate for purchase and remortgage up to 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) has fallen by 0.2 per cent to 4.99 per cent. It is subject to a five per cent fee.

Its five-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate up to 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 5.54 per cent. It comes with a three per cent fee.

The lender’s five-year fixed switcher rate at 70 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.2 per cent to 5.09 per cent. It has a five per cent fee.

In its Let to Buy range, its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 65 per cent LTV has reduced by 0.2 per cent to 4.84 per cent. It has a three per cent fee.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV has contracted by 0.2 per cent to 4.99 per cent. It comes with a three per cent fee.

The firm’s five-year fixed remortgage rate at 65 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.2 per cent to 4.69 per cent. It has a three per cent fee.

‘Supporting the limited company market’

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at TMW, said: “We’ve made a number of rate reductions over the last couple of months to ensure that TMW remains one of the most competitive mortgage providers for all types of landlords.

“These latest rate changes are focused on ensuring we are supporting the limited company market with rates starting from 4.99% and let to buy market with a range of competitive products to help those landlords manage their finances through fixed rates.”