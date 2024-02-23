You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/02/2024

  • 23/02/2024
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/02/2024
Reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has outlined its plan for a 99 per cent mortgages was the most read this week.

The reports suggested that the 99 per cent mortgage could be introduced in time for the Spring Budget, with the borrower putting down a one per cent deposit and the government backing the rest of the loan.

Reflections on the implications of Consumer Duty on closed books along with HSBC’s and Lloyds Banking Group’s latest financial results also ranked highly on the list.

 

Chancellor Hunt lays out plan for 99 per cent mortgage – reports

 

Exclusive: L&G hires Simpson as strategic relationship manager

 

Lenders may sell closed books with looming Consumer Duty deadline – Oldfield

 

Santander ups rates as sub-four per cent deals retreat from market

FCA will not judge firms on ‘benefit of hindsight’ with Consumer Duty closed products

 

HSBC UK reports small dip in mortgage lending as profits nearly double in 2023

 

Metro Bank widens JBSP criteria

 

Livemore to offer 100 per cent debt consolidation on loans up to £1m

 

More2life launches flexi payment equity release deal

 

 

Lloyds Banking Group’s profit surges 41 per cent in 2023

 

 

 

