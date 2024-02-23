Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/02/2024

Reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has outlined its plan for a 99 per cent mortgages was the most read this week.

The reports suggested that the 99 per cent mortgage could be introduced in time for the Spring Budget, with the borrower putting down a one per cent deposit and the government backing the rest of the loan.

Reflections on the implications of Consumer Duty on closed books along with HSBC’s and Lloyds Banking Group’s latest financial results also ranked highly on the list.