Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/02/2024

The reports suggested that the 99 per cent mortgage could be introduced in time for the Spring Budget, with the borrower putting down a one per cent deposit and the government backing the rest of the loan.
Reflections on the implications of Consumer Duty on closed books along with HSBC’s and Lloyds Banking Group’s latest financial results also ranked highly on the list.
Chancellor Hunt lays out plan for 99 per cent mortgage – reports
Exclusive: L&G hires Simpson as strategic relationship manager
Lenders may sell closed books with looming Consumer Duty deadline – Oldfield
Santander ups rates as sub-four per cent deals retreat from market
FCA will not judge firms on ‘benefit of hindsight’ with Consumer Duty closed products
HSBC UK reports small dip in mortgage lending as profits nearly double in 2023
Livemore to offer 100 per cent debt consolidation on loans up to £1m