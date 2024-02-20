You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander ups rates as sub-four per cent deals retreat from market

by:
  • 20/02/2024
  • 0
Santander ups rates as sub-four per cent deals retreat from market
Santander will increase all residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates in its new business range, along with select product transfer rates, from tomorrow.

Santander said that, in its new business range, all standard residential fixed rates will go up by between 0.23 per cent and 0.34 per cent.

The lender will increase all residential new-build exclusive fixed rates by between 0.25 per cent and 0.34 per cent, and all residential large loan exclusive fixed rates will rise by between 0.23 per cent and 0.33 per cent.

Also, in its new business range, the lender will up all BTL fixed rates by between 0.23 per cent and 0.33 per cent.

Within its product transfer range, selected residential fixed rates are increasing by between 0.05 per cent and 0.20 per cent, and selected BTL fixed rates are increasing by between 0.05 per cent and 0.15 per cent.

 

Sub-four per cent deals could fade from the market temporarily

The latest figures from Moneyfacts today show that there are 17 residential mortgage products under four per cent on the market currently. Lenders include AIB, Danske Bank, HSBC and Santander.

Brokers have said that sub-four per cent mortgages may disappear from the market in light of rising swap rates and low lender margins.

Chris Sykes, technical director at Private Finance, said that sub-four per cent rates could briefly disappear this week.

He pointed to rising swap rates over the past few weeks, which had left “very little margin” for lenders.

However, Sykes said that rate increases would typically range from 0.2 to 0.3 per cent.

He noted that it could be a “good opportunity” for potential borrowers to fix a rate, as “we may well have seen the bottom of rates for a little while”.

“You can always lock something in now and monitor the market for a month or two to see if things change,” Sykes noted.

He continued that the mortgage pricing trajectory was dependent on the next few inflation and base rate figures, and it may be unlikely for sub-four per cent mortgages to return until the base rate was cut, as it would give a “level of confidence to the market”.

Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager and head of marketing at John Charcol, said: “Initial market expectations factored in multiple bank rate reductions throughout the year, commencing in March. However, recent data from both domestic and internationally, particularly the US, suggests that such reductions may not materialise until at least June.

“Given the nature of the market, those who may be hesitant to commit to a deal should act quickly to secure a deal. While we anticipate a reduction in fixed rates, the timeline for this adjustment may be somewhat longer than initially expected.

“It is important to note that, even if you secure a deal, there is still flexibility to make changes close to completion, should a more favourable offer become available.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/