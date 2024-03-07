You are here: Home - News -

News

Nottingham BS’ gross mortgage lending rises to £887m

by:
  • 07/03/2024
  • 0
Nottingham BS’ gross mortgage lending rises to £887m
Nottingham Building Society completed £887m in gross new lending in 2023, a £228m rise on the prior year.

The annual results from Nottingham Building Society showed the mutual also gained 7,000 new mortgage customers, which was a 75 per cent growth on 2022. 

As of December 2023, the mutual’s total mortgage assets amounted to £3.6bn. This was up from £3bn the year before. 

Nottingham Building Society saw its profit before tax fall significantly from £18.9m in 2022 to £8.3m in 2023. Its underlying profit before tax came to £24.2m, which was a £9m rise on the year before. 

Its net interest margin (NIM) improved by 0.25 per cent to 1.94 per cent. 

 

A significant growth in mortgage lending

Sue Hayes (pictured), chief executive of Nottingham Building Society, said: “I am pleased to report our financial results for 2023 alongside the progress towards delivering our strategy. Our financial performance in 2023 was strong, with an underlying profit before tax of £24.2m and an 18.3 per cent increase in mortgage balances compared with 2022.

“I’m particularly pleased to report we achieved significant growth in mortgage lending while overall lending in the UK mortgage market fell. We helped almost 7,000 borrowers either take out a mortgage with us for the first time or move to a new mortgage product.” 

Hayes added: “I am proud of the results we are sharing today, especially given the challenging economic environment, and am grateful to our members, and dedicated colleagues, for their continued trust in us. We look ahead to the coming years with a renewed sense of focus, guided by a clear and impactful purpose, with mutuality as our bedrock. 

“Looking to the future, we will continue to monitor the impact of movements in base rate on our mortgage and savings propositions, while focusing on innovation in our products as part of our ongoing transformation journey. We will also continue to support our saver members with attractive savings propositions.” 

Hayes said the mutual offered attractive savings products and rates, and with the rise in interest rates over the year, managed to pay savers £91.8m in interest. This was up from £23.9m the year before. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.