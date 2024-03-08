You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/03/2024

by:
  • 08/03/2024
The Budget dominated the most read this week, with industry figures expressing disappointment at the lack of first-time buyer support.

Some of the measures included in the Budget were the abolition of furnished holiday let tax regime, changes to multiple dwellings relief, nominee purchases and capital gains.

Nationwide reaching an agreement to buy Virgin Money for £2.9bn also ranked highly in the most read, along with LSL Financial Services arm’s financial results.

Chancellor planning to abolish furnished holiday lets regime – report

 

Budget2024: Property tax changes for multiple dwellings, nominee purchasers and capital gains

 

Borrowers are ready for inescapable mortgage rate rises – analysis

 

The latest Budget rumours and predictions

Budget plans could indirectly benefit first-time buyers – reaction

Nationwide and Lloyds make housing requests to government

 

Nationwide agrees £2.9bn Virgin Money takeover

 

Budget2024: Non-dom tax changes to come into force in April 2025

 

LSL’s financial services arm sees surge in mortgage business at year start

 

Tackling mortgage affordability: key decisions for the Budget – Roe

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

