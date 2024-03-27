You are here: Home - News -

News

Average mortgage rates hold steady – Rightmove

by:
  • 27/03/2024
  • 0
Average mortgage rates hold steady – Rightmove
Average mortgage rates have barely moved since last week, data from a property listing firm showed.

The Rightmove weekly mortgage tracker revealed few changes across various loan-to-value (LTV) tiers. 

The average two-year fixed rate came to 5.23% as of 27 March, while the average five-year fixed rate was 4.84%. This was unchanged from last week. 

Compared to last year, rates are still higher than the averages of 4.92% and 4.59% during the same week in 2022. 

At 60% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was recorded at 4.69% and the average five-year fixed rate was 4.35%. This represented no change in the average two-year fixed rate and a small decline on last week’s five-year fixed rate average of 4.37%. 

The average two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV was 5.05%, down from 5.06% last week, while the average five-year fixed rates dropped from 4.74% to 4.72%. 

At 85% LTV, average rates stayed the same at 5.22% for a two-year fix and 4.79% for a five-year fix. 

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fix was unchanged at 5.46% and the average five-year fix fell slightly from 4.99% to 4.98%. At 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate stayed the same at 5.91% and the average five-year fix dipped from 5.48% to 5.47%. 

The average monthly mortgage payment for a first-time buyer was also the same this week. 

 

Stable first-time buyer payments 

Based on a property worth £226,370 with a five-year fix at 85% LTV, this came to £1,101 per month over a 25-year mortgage term. This was slightly higher than the average of £1,071 per month a year ago. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.