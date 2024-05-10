You are here: Home - News -

News

Buy to Let by Foundation adds deals and cuts fees; GetGround adds investment account – round-up

by:
  • 10/05/2024
  • 0
Buy to Let by Foundation adds deals and cuts fees; GetGround adds investment account – round-up
Buy to Let by Foundation has brought out short-term and holiday let deals and lowered fees across a range of buy-to-let (BTL) deals.

Buy to Let by Foundation has released fee-assisted, two- and five-year fixed rate BTL products for short-term let properties, available up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with rates starting at 6.79% and a fee of 1.25%.

The lender has added a two-year fixed rate holiday let deal available up to 70% LTV with a 2% fee and a rate of 6.99%.

In its F1 range, which is aimed at portfolio and non-portfolio BTL landlords with an almost clean credit history, the lender has reduced the fee for its five-year fixed ERC3 deal from 1.75% to 1%.

Foundation has also cut fees from 1.5% to 1.25% for its F2 large portfolio two- and five-year fixed-rate products – for portfolio borrowing above £5m.

For its F2 five-year fixed large loans deal up to £5m at 60% LTV and up to £3m at 70% LTV, the fee has been lowered from 2% to 1.5%.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We continue to review our product[s] and criteria right across the buy-to-let range, and as a result of this, we’re able to launch these new, specific short-term and holiday let products, as well as cut fees across a number of other product options.

“Landlords continue to look at the ways and means by which they can diversify their portfolio, and both short-term and holiday let options are growing in popularity, not least because of the potential for greater rental yield levels on these types of properties.”

He continued: “At the same time, we have been able to cut fees across a number of products, saving money upfront for landlords and over the term of the mortgage, given that large numbers of borrowers add the fees to the loan.

“Foundation will continue to closely monitor the market and our proposition to ensure we have a broad array of product options for those landlords who are looking to purchase or remortgage more specialist property types.”

Buy to Let by Foundation recently introduced a pound-for-pound remortgage.

 

GetGround brings out general investment account for BTL landlords

GetGround has brought out its first general investment account (GIA), or investment pots, to allow its customers to “maximise the growth potential on their rental income and cash holdings”.

Every month, GetGround customers can receive rental income into business accounts attached to the limited companies they own.

Each wallet obtains £11,600 in rental income every year and can hold upwards of £4,500 in cash at any time.

Investors usually keep cash in their business accounts in advance of tax payments, to pay for repairs or refurbishments in their rental properties or to save net rental income for a deposit on a new property.

Customers can now transfer that cash into their wallets into their investment pots and start earning a “competitive return”.

Transfers in and out are free of charge, withdrawals can be made anytime and cash will return to accounts within four working days. The investment pot users have a 4.21% annualised return.

Moubin Faizullah Khan, co-founder and CEO of GetGround, comments: “Over the years, as the volume of cash sitting in our investors’ individual business accounts has grown, so too has the length of time these funds sit in wallets doing nothing.

“We want to challenge this passive treatment of cash by creating a simple alternative that requires minimal effort. Whether it’s earning a bit of a return before making annual tax payments or accumulating a larger return to contribute to an off-plan purchase, our investment pots help our customers to make their money work harder when they don’t need it, and get it back swiftly when they do.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.