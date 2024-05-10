Buy to Let by Foundation adds deals and cuts fees; GetGround adds investment account – round-up

Buy to Let by Foundation has brought out short-term and holiday let deals and lowered fees across a range of buy-to-let (BTL) deals.

Buy to Let by Foundation has released fee-assisted, two- and five-year fixed rate BTL products for short-term let properties, available up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with rates starting at 6.79% and a fee of 1.25%.

The lender has added a two-year fixed rate holiday let deal available up to 70% LTV with a 2% fee and a rate of 6.99%.

In its F1 range, which is aimed at portfolio and non-portfolio BTL landlords with an almost clean credit history, the lender has reduced the fee for its five-year fixed ERC3 deal from 1.75% to 1%.

Foundation has also cut fees from 1.5% to 1.25% for its F2 large portfolio two- and five-year fixed-rate products – for portfolio borrowing above £5m.

For its F2 five-year fixed large loans deal up to £5m at 60% LTV and up to £3m at 70% LTV, the fee has been lowered from 2% to 1.5%.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We continue to review our product[s] and criteria right across the buy-to-let range, and as a result of this, we’re able to launch these new, specific short-term and holiday let products, as well as cut fees across a number of other product options.

“Landlords continue to look at the ways and means by which they can diversify their portfolio, and both short-term and holiday let options are growing in popularity, not least because of the potential for greater rental yield levels on these types of properties.”

He continued: “At the same time, we have been able to cut fees across a number of products, saving money upfront for landlords and over the term of the mortgage, given that large numbers of borrowers add the fees to the loan.

“Foundation will continue to closely monitor the market and our proposition to ensure we have a broad array of product options for those landlords who are looking to purchase or remortgage more specialist property types.”

Buy to Let by Foundation recently introduced a pound-for-pound remortgage.

GetGround brings out general investment account for BTL landlords

GetGround has brought out its first general investment account (GIA), or investment pots, to allow its customers to “maximise the growth potential on their rental income and cash holdings”.

Every month, GetGround customers can receive rental income into business accounts attached to the limited companies they own.

Each wallet obtains £11,600 in rental income every year and can hold upwards of £4,500 in cash at any time.

Investors usually keep cash in their business accounts in advance of tax payments, to pay for repairs or refurbishments in their rental properties or to save net rental income for a deposit on a new property.

Customers can now transfer that cash into their wallets into their investment pots and start earning a “competitive return”.

Transfers in and out are free of charge, withdrawals can be made anytime and cash will return to accounts within four working days. The investment pot users have a 4.21% annualised return.

Moubin Faizullah Khan, co-founder and CEO of GetGround, comments: “Over the years, as the volume of cash sitting in our investors’ individual business accounts has grown, so too has the length of time these funds sit in wallets doing nothing.

“We want to challenge this passive treatment of cash by creating a simple alternative that requires minimal effort. Whether it’s earning a bit of a return before making annual tax payments or accumulating a larger return to contribute to an off-plan purchase, our investment pots help our customers to make their money work harder when they don’t need it, and get it back swiftly when they do.”