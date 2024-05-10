You are here: Home - News -

TSB lowers rates; Market Harborough refreshes range – round-up

  10/05/2024
TSB has reduced select first-time buyer, home mover and remortgage rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.15%.

In an update, TSB said that two-, three- and five-year fixed rates will be reduced across those three ranges.

On TSB’s first-time buyer and homemover side, two-year fixed rates begin from 4.89%, while three-year fixed rates are priced from 4.74% and five-year fixed rates start from 4.49%.

Within TSB’s remortgage range, two-year fixed rates are priced from 5.04%, three-year fixed rates begin from 4.79% and five-year fixed rates begin at 4.59%.

Earlier this month, TSB upped product transfer and additional borrowing rates.

 

Market Harborough revamps resi range and makes holiday let changes

Market Harborough Building Society has simplified its residential range and updated its holiday let criteria.

The lender said that, in response to broker feedback, it has streamlined its residential range for cases up to £2m and applied a tiered approach based on complexity.

The firm said that this would make it easier for brokers to find the right product for complex cases.

Market Harborough has also introduced a third tier to its expat and holiday let range, with the tier catering for more complex cases such as properties with six or more bedrooms, commercial elements or properties with restricted use clauses.

Iain Smith, Market Harborough Building Society’s head of distribution, said: “Our broker partners told us they liked our tiered structure to help them select the right product for their clients’ more complex cases.

“We’re happy to broaden this approach and to simplify our residential range at the same time. We continue to listen to brokers and make it even easier to work with us as we drive to become the specialist lender of choice and make decisions that are best for brokers and their clients.”

