You are here: Home - News -

News

Victorian homes most popular period property style – Rightmove

by:
  • 10/05/2024
  • 0
Victorian homes most popular period property style – Rightmove
Victorian homes are the most searched-for period property style, showing that buyers are still “captivated by… character and charm”, research has found.

According to Rightmove, which looked at its keyword sort tool, historic and unique properties are popular, with “character” and “period” ranking in the top 20 most searched-for keywords in property criteria this year.

The firm said that “spacious interiors, ornate facades, and intricate details” made Victorian properties attractive to homebuyers.

Georgian properties are the second-most searched-for style, while the third-most popular home style is Edwardian, followed by Tudor in fourth, and Regency homes in fifth.

Rightmove postulated that the success of TV shows such as Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Tudors shows that “the charm and character synonymous with period property holds a special place with Brits”.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Home hunters continue to be captivated by the character and charm of properties that we see in period dramas. Victorian homes remain particularly popular, characterised by their historic charm, solid construction, and spacious interiors. You’ll often find Victorian houses in some of the most desirable locations [that] include convenient access to schools and transport links.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, added: “London’s property market boasts a great number of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian houses, with each architectural style having its own fanbase.

“It is worth noting that, post-pandemic, we did see a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties, as buyers were driven to find a house style that has a reputation for being more spacious and could accommodate a home office more easily. Still, as demand for properties in the capital outstrips supply, all architectural styles continue to attract buyer interest and offers.”

Robert McLaughlin, KFH sales director of North and Central London, said: “From small, terraced houses to grand villas, Victorian properties have an abundance of character details that remain popular and in demand with today’s buyers. If we are lucky enough to market a Victorian home, demand from buyers is high, as their charm never really seems to go out of fashion.”

Last month, Rightmove released data on the most expensive streets in the UK, with areas of London taking the top three spots.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.