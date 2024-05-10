Victorian homes most popular period property style – Rightmove

Victorian homes are the most searched-for period property style, showing that buyers are still “captivated by… character and charm”, research has found.

According to Rightmove, which looked at its keyword sort tool, historic and unique properties are popular, with “character” and “period” ranking in the top 20 most searched-for keywords in property criteria this year.

The firm said that “spacious interiors, ornate facades, and intricate details” made Victorian properties attractive to homebuyers.

Georgian properties are the second-most searched-for style, while the third-most popular home style is Edwardian, followed by Tudor in fourth, and Regency homes in fifth.

Rightmove postulated that the success of TV shows such as Downton Abbey, Bridgerton and The Tudors shows that “the charm and character synonymous with period property holds a special place with Brits”.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Home hunters continue to be captivated by the character and charm of properties that we see in period dramas. Victorian homes remain particularly popular, characterised by their historic charm, solid construction, and spacious interiors. You’ll often find Victorian houses in some of the most desirable locations [that] include convenient access to schools and transport links.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, added: “London’s property market boasts a great number of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian houses, with each architectural style having its own fanbase.

“It is worth noting that, post-pandemic, we did see a slight spike in interest for Georgian properties, as buyers were driven to find a house style that has a reputation for being more spacious and could accommodate a home office more easily. Still, as demand for properties in the capital outstrips supply, all architectural styles continue to attract buyer interest and offers.”

Robert McLaughlin, KFH sales director of North and Central London, said: “From small, terraced houses to grand villas, Victorian properties have an abundance of character details that remain popular and in demand with today’s buyers. If we are lucky enough to market a Victorian home, demand from buyers is high, as their charm never really seems to go out of fashion.”

Last month, Rightmove released data on the most expensive streets in the UK, with areas of London taking the top three spots.