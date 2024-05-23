You are here: Home - News -

News

Equity Release Council brings out legal guide and vulnerability report

by:
  • 23/05/2024
  • 0
Equity Release Council brings out legal guide and vulnerability report
The Equity Release Council (ERC) has released a legal guide to equity release and a report, Vulnerability Vigilance, to look into common customer vulnerabilities legal advisers can face.

The ERC said that this showed the commitment to “maintaining and improving standards, with the combined insights designed to educate the later life lending sector and the wider legal profession as to the vital role legal firms play in supporting customers in this market”.

The legal guide can be found here: https://www.equityreleasecouncil.com/documents/legal-guide-to-equity-release/

The report looked at a sample of more than 300 cases from the last year in which a customer was flagged as vulnerable.

The research finds that 44% highlighted health and 23% pointed to capacity issues as vulnerabilities shown in the legal advice process.

In almost a quarter of cases from the legal adviser where vulnerability was identified, more than one vulnerability was identified.

Of those where it was not possible to proceed, a quarter of these were due to capacity and health respectively, duress accounted for 16% and undue influence was 10%.

More than three-quarters where the client was flagged as potentially vulnerable were able to proceed with additional support.

 

‘Guide will help to ensure a common understanding’

David Burrowes (pictured), chair of the ERC, said: “Independent legal advice is an essential part of the process of releasing equity, and it is vital we have the knowledge and skills in place across the legal sector to reflect and support the modern market.

“Our new guide will help to ensure a common understanding of the role of legal advice and its contribution to ensuring good consumer outcomes. It will also challenge more firms to consider whether they can offer this service to customers and what lessons they might learn from those who already successfully operate in this space.

“Meanwhile, our members’ insights, gleaned from supporting vulnerable consumers, show the benefit of involving specialist legal advice in important financial decisions, particularly in later life, when customers can be more prone to vulnerability.

“Equity release can be a transformative financial product [that], when used appropriately, can provide an important lifeline for pensioners, improve living standards and enhance the lives of their families.”

 

Customers ‘more likely to be vulnerable’

Carol Nuttal, managing director at Adlington Law, said: “Moving a client from being interested in potentially releasing equity to eventually taking the product out is a team effort and, too often, the vitally important role that the legal profession plays goes unacknowledged. We are therefore delighted to see the launch of this guide, which is designed to build understanding amongst the wider sector and encourage more firms to offer this service to their clients.

“With the typical equity release customer being almost 70 years old, there is no doubt that they are more likely to be vulnerable than some other age groups. Therefore, it is vitally important that they have someone whose sole purpose is to advocate on their behalf. Whether they are dealing with health or capacity issues or there are concerns about duress, their independent legal adviser works to ensure they understand the choices they are making and they are in their best interests.

“This is a service that is unique to equity release and highlights the commitment of the industry to ensuring that there are enhanced safeguards in this sector.”

Claire Barker, chief executive officer at Equilaw, said: “The launch of the Legal Guide to Equity Release is a significant step forward for the industry, and our hope is that it inspires best practice from lawyers who want to work in the equity release sector.

“Lawyers need to be aware that, far from being a simple remortgage, equity release transactions require them to advocate on behalf of their client and ensure customers fully understand the implications of their choices as well as the product details.

“There are many other factors in play, all of which are signposted within the guide, which has been designed to be an ongoing point of reference. This will be particularly useful for those who are new to the market and may be unused to the specific requirements involved with later life lending products.”

Last month, the ERC launched a handbook with Fairer Finance.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/