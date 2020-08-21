You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘Brokers need to send accurately packaged cases to lenders’ – Star Letter 21/08/2020

by:
  • 21/08/2020
  • 0
‘Brokers need to send accurately packaged cases to lenders’ – Star Letter 21/08/2020
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our Star Letter section.

 

This week, both comments were a reaction to the story: Lenders must improve communications as service issues make borrowers nervous, brokers say.

Albert Lyons said: “As advisers we have to understand that all lenders are having to make extra checks on all cases which are causing delays. What also causes a delay is when we send in applications that are not keyed correctly.  

“I have received numerous emails from lenders asking me to ensure I have uploaded all correct documents and also that I check that the application has been keyed correctly, so this has to be an issue for them.” 

“My initial response was, ‘I don’t have time to check,’ but I have quickly realised if the lender doesn’t have to ask any further questions or correct my mistakes, my cases are going through far quicker. 

“Still not as quick as I’d like but it is what it is. 

“I totally agree that lenders need to give us accurate timescales but we also need to step up to the plate and ensure we only send in accurate and packaged cases and if we all do this we will all benefit,” he concluded.

Danielle Panteli said: “I feel very sorry for some of the lenders staff. It seems that the people at the top really aren’t considering the impact this is having on them.  

One particular lender who has remained in the high loan to value (LTV) market with market leading rates really needs to take stock and catch up on the business they have. 

She added: I have an application submitted in May but have still not even had a survey instructed and zero communication for two weeks. This is a large loan, its just not great overall. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
headshot Alex Maddox Northview Group
Markets predicting negative base rate as BoE keeps options open – Maddox

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously (9-0) to retain its bank base rate at a record...

Close