‘Start treating mortgage advisers fairly’ – Star Letter 22/01/2021

  • 22/01/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

 

This week’s comment was in response to the article: Broker FSCS levy soars as pensions sector ‘blind’ to fraud and bad advice .

Derek said: “There is a guideline in our industry that relates to treating customers fairly. How about that applying to advisers?  

Start treating mortgage advisers fairly.  

He added: “We seem to be monitored, regulated and compliance checked to the hilt while dealing with clients who often are reluctant to pay for the service.  

We now find that we are having to pay for the failings of the pensions and investment advisers, every one of which I know have fee levels and incomes far exceeding those of any mortgage adviser I know. 

 

