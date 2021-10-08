You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

The property sector should have an independent valuation process – Star Letter 08/10/2021

  08/10/2021
The property sector should have an independent valuation process – Star Letter 08/10/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comments from our readers.

 

This week’s comment came from Adam Hosker, in response to the feature: Let’s drop the term ‘down valuation’ and unify the industry – Baguley 

He said: “Totally agree but if you want this to change, its more than rebranding down valuation. It starts by recognising valuers are not infallible and putting in place an independent valuation process. 

“Let’s fix it rather than putting on a rebranding bandage.” 

He added: “Yes, agents need to present why they believe valuations may differ, then what next? Fix the next and there is less of an argument.” 

