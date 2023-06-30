Together donates £100k to Forever Manchester

Specialist lender Together has donated £100,000 to Forever Manchester to support local hubs cope with rising energy costs.

The donation will contribute to establishing the ‘Together Energy Fund’ in line with the lender’s Sustainability Strategy.

The fund will aim to help community centres in Greater Manchester manage increased energy bills.

Forever Manchester aids several local causes in the fight against homelessness, funding mental health support groups, and providing sports clubs and sustaining environmental projects.

Greater Manchester groups have received over £51m in grants over the last 30 years and over 1.1 million people have benefited from Forever Manchester’s services.

Nick Massey, chief executive at Forever Manchester said: “Forever Manchester is delighted to work in partnership with Together to deliver the Together Energy Fund, which will provide funding and support to help community hubs across Greater Manchester be resilient in the face of rising energy costs.

“This focused approach from Together demonstrates insight into the problems facing our communities today and will deliver meaningful impact to a larger number of Greater Manchester residents.”

Sean Williams, head of professional sector at Together added: “By establishing this fund for Forever Manchester we will be able to continue our commitment towards helping the local community; providing much needed finance to support with rising energy costs.

“These community centres help a range of residents across Manchester, and the grant will benefit thousands of people. Having worked with Forever Manchester as my chosen charity partner through my year as Chair of pro-manchester, I know this fund will make such a significant difference to so many community groups and families.

“We are proud to play our part in this, and add Forever Manchester to the many charitable causes that Together supports.”