The Tipton donates £24,000 to the Black Country Foodbank

The Tipton has made a donation of £12,000 to the Black Country Foodbank and has pledged a further £12,000 next year to help those in need of its services.

According to the Trussell Trust, record numbers of food parcels have been given to people in the last year and the rising cost of living has led to more than 750,000 turning to food banks for the first time.

The Black Country Foodbank has been running since 2006 and provides emergency food and toiletries to those in need.

Adam Evetts, CEO Designate at the Tipton, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact for thousands of people. The Black Country Foodbank is a lifesaver, helping people across the Black Country during these difficult times.

“We are immensely proud to support the incredible work the Foodbank does, which we hope will make a big difference to our local community. We will also be introducing food and toiletry collection points in all of our branches in order to allow our members to make donations to the Foodbank.”

Jen Coleman, CEO of the Black Country Foodbank, added: “It has been great to partner with The Tipton and we look forward to working together over the next few months. Financial donations are critical as they help us to meet our immediate needs plus plan and budget for the future.

“We are really grateful for the support from The Tipton especially as demand for our services has increased again this year.”