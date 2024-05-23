You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

The Cambridge partners with three charities

  23/05/2024
The Cambridge partners with three charities
The Cambridge Building Society has confirmed Emmaus Cambridge, Jimmy’s Cambridge and The Property Angels Foundation UK will be its charity partners for the year.

Emmaus Cambridge combats homelessness in the community by offering shelter and work opportunities and supporting those experiencing homelessness.

Its residents, known as companions, live and gain skills at the community in Landbeach, where they accept and sell pre-loved goods.

The charity was presented with £6,000 at the mutual’s AGM.

Jimmy’s helps with housing and support for people experiencing homelessness in Cambridge. It runs an all-year-round night shelter and works with each person to offer options, tools, and skills to support them.

The Angels Foundation UK supports families that have fled domestic abuse. Its Back to Life project offers those impacted with furniture, flooring, home comforts and social introductions.

 

‘A cause very close to our heart’

Peter Burrows, chief executive at The Cambridge, said: “I am delighted to expand our charity of the year partnership to three incredible charities, all of which do great work to help people with different issues around homes and housing, a cause very close to our heart.”

“It’s great to see our partnership with Jimmy’s continue for another year, after seeing the support the charity received last year from our team members through their fundraising efforts.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Emmaus, including supporting them following their break in last year, and our team members have voted to help Property Angels after seeing the inspiring work that they do with victims of domestic abuse. We look forward to supporting all three charities as they work to bring help to those in need.”

Caroline Deeprose, CEO of The Angels Foundation UK, said: “We’re delighted The Cambridge has chosen us as one of their Community Partners this year. We’re incredibly excited at the opportunity this provides for both us and The Cambridge. We’ll be able to build on the transformative work we’ve undertaken since receiving that fabulous grant last year.”

Cat Strawbridge, communications manager at Jimmy’s, said: “We’re delighted to partner with The Cambridge as one of its charities of the year partners for another year, and to continue the great work we’ve been doing to combat homelessness in Cambridge. Having the backing from such an iconic Cambridge business means so much to us and to the work we do helping people out of homelessness.

“Knowing we share common interests of investing in and supporting communities in Cambridge is incredibly important as we can be confident the impact of this partnership will be even further reaching than the fundraising alone.

“The fundraising and financial generosity last year of their team members and business cannot go unmentioned, too, with fundraising and matched funds raising in the region of £11,000.”

Donna Talbot, chief executive at Emmaus Cambridge, said: “We deeply appreciate the generosity of The Cambridge Building Society. They fully understand the importance of home and the security a home provides. Their combination of donations and volunteering hours will go a long way in helping us with our mission of supporting people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.”

