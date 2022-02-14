Get to know your Equity Release Award winner: Nicola Palmer, Canada Life

Mortgage Solutions is featuring the winners of the 2022 Equity Release Awards. We spoke with Nicola Palmer, key account manager at Canada Life who won best business development manager.

How did you get into the equity release/later life market?

I’ve been in financial services for almost 30 years. I had previously been an equity release adviser and was delighted to get back into the later life lending market almost three years ago with Canada Life.

I’m passionate about my job and the equity release market. I always strive to go above and beyond, and help advisers increase their market knowledge and develop and grow their businesses.

How did the equity release/later life market fare during the pandemic?

Over the past 12 months being a face-to-face business development manager (BDM) has been challenging as the pandemic affected us all. I had to quickly adapt my technical abilities as I started to carry out daily meetings virtually. I also learnt a lot about myself while I was working from home; mainly that I am a people person through and through, whether that be conducting face to face meetings or engaging with people virtually.

Being in one location helped me build stronger relationships with my advisers. On a practical level it meant that I could get more involved in individual cases and help resolve problems at an earlier stage. It also gave me the opportunity to get to know my advisers personally – meeting partners, children and pets that wandered into our meetings, as well as finding out what they like to do in their spare time.

What have your biggest takeaways been from the pandemic?

While virtual meetings can be just as productive as in-person sessions, I was eager to get back out on the road, trying to bring a sense of normality back into my role, still making sure I was taking people’s individual circumstances into consideration. I also introduced outdoors meeting, and have met 20+ advisers for a run, walk or cycle. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of looking after our mental and physical health, and outdoor meetings have been an excellent way to strengthen my relationship with my advisers.

What will be the biggest changes/developments in the equity release/later life market in the immediate term and longer-term?

Our ability as a market to switch, almost overnight, to a virtual environment has shown that we are able to change and continue to thrive as an industry. Many of the advisers I speak to reported experiencing record volumes and I’m proud of the role I played in this.

I think this team spirit amongst the equity release community will continue into the post-pandemic world and I hope to continue meeting advisers for runs and cycles.

What are the biggest opportunities or challenges in the market in the immediate term and longer-term?

I’m very passionate about upskilling and educating advisers. I run Lead Generation Workshops for new and experienced advisers, and also present on ‘Pension versus Property’ and ‘Lifetime Mortgage and Gifting’ to highlight the holistic approach clients should take to retirement planning.

These workshops are really important as they support market growth and encourage advisers to increase their engagement with the industry.