You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Short-term affordability challenges initially outweigh benefit of stress test removal – Toumadj

by: Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools
  • 22/06/2022
  • 0
Short-term affordability challenges initially outweigh benefit of stress test removal – Toumadj
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to withdraw the three per cent stress affordability stress test has been widely anticipated.

Within its recommendation it says that the loan to income (LTI) flow cap, which currently stands at 15 per cent at or above 4.5x LTI, combined with a wider affordability assessment, will be more ‘predictable and proportionate’ whilst also delivering the resilience required by the financial system.

The Bank of England (BoE) has previously estimated that this change will allow six per cent of borrowers to get the loan they want, and it could open the door for a more bespoke data-driven approach to affordability that takes into account the fact that buyers are unique. The new rules come into effect on 1 August, so what will it mean for affordability?

Downward pressures on affordability will outweigh positive uplift

It’s certainly a positive move. Affordability is a hot topic and it’s great that the BoE has acknowledged this with a change to its regulation. A more data-driven approach to affordability will deliver more appropriate results and it may help some borrowers to achieve the loan size they need to buy the home they want.

But, in the short term at least, it looks like the downward pressures on affordability are likely to outweigh this positive uplift. The increasing cost of living will continue to lower borrower’s affordability calculations as the ONS adjusts its expenditure figures and these are fed into lender calculations.

This will disproportionately impact borrowers on lower incomes, who are already finding it hard to secure the loan size they request.

Data analysis from thousands of cases researched through MBT Affordability in April showed that 29 per cent of mortgage applicants whose household income is less than £62,000 were offered a loan size smaller than they requested.

This compares to 12 per cent of mortgages applicants whose household income is more than £62,000, but less than £100,000, and just 11 per cent of mortgage applicants with a household income of £100,000 or more.

Lender stress rate movement uncertain

At this point, it is still unclear what stress rates lenders will move to and how quickly. They will need to start analysing the data to understand the impact the changes could make to their lending, if they have not already begun to do this.

Detailed data analysis from across the market could help to identify currently underserved segments of customers to whom they may now be able to lend.

This is a positive change and will help a more data-driven approach to affordability innovation. For time being, however, affordability is going to be tough for many borrowers, and this puts greater emphasis on brokers conducting thorough affordability research to ensure they are able to source the most appropriate lender for their clients.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.