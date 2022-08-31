Mitigating payment shock – Rowntree

High levels of remortgage activity amid increasing interest rates can mean payment shock but by being proactive we can help to mitigate the impact.

Back in 2017, new underwriting rules were introduced by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), resulting in an increase in the number of buy-to-let landlords choosing five-year fixed rate mortgages.

This is relevant to today because, five years on, many of those mortgages have reached maturity or are soon to, leading to a surge in remortgage activity.

Unforeseen circumstances

When borrowers were deciding to opt for the security of a fixed rate product five years ago, I don’t imagine anyone would have expected that their remortgaging would be done in an economic environment impacted by a global pandemic that has been quickly followed by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

With rates expected to peak in two years, swap rates – the price paid by lenders to other financial institutions to fix rates offered to customers, over an agreed period – have risen. This increases the cost of funding for lenders and even pricing some out of the market, unfortunately.

This has led to an increase in rates offered by lenders and means that on remortgaging, borrowers who again want the security of a fixed term product may be faced with higher monthly repayments than they are used to.

And it’s not just fixed rates that are affected.

Rising variable rates

Following the Bank of England’s incremental increases to the base rate of interest from the historically low level seen at the onset of the pandemic, Moneyfacts analysis revealed that the typical Standard Variable Rate (SVR) has risen to 5.06 per cent recently.

This represents the highest level in the residential market in over 13 years, with buy-to-let rates tracking above this.

With further increases expected, the likelihood of borrowers experiencing payment shock grows. Any increase in mortgage payments is unwelcome but with the cost of living crisis already placing pressure on finances, it is even more important for us to support customers to minimise any negative impact.

Taking action

Some lenders have taken a proactive approach to this, by extending the window in which customers are able to product switch.

This process change has been supported by increased customer communications, with landlords contacted seven months ahead of maturity and advised to speak to their adviser.

Some are also offered pre-approved further advance products that are attainable through a streamlined application process. This is particularly useful for those wanting to act quickly to take advantage of strong demand for rented homes or upgrade the energy efficiency of properties in anticipation of proposed Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) regulation changes.

By taking a similar proactive approach, brokers can help their customers secure finance ahead of further rate rises which is a way of providing a good service while generating business.

We know that over 40 per cent of customers borrow more money on remortgaging and this usually requires additional underwriting which of course takes more time.

This adds to the idea that it is beneficial for brokers to contact their clients sooner rather than later.