You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Coping with interest coverage ratio dilemmas – Landbay

by: Ian Hall, head of sales - North at Landbay
  • 11/11/2022
  • 0
Coping with interest coverage ratio dilemmas – Landbay
Since the announcement of the so-called mini Budget on 23 September 2022, which caused widespread mayhem, mortgage rates spiked and in many cases products disappeared.

Both Bank of England base rate and swap rates have escalated causing a dilemma for lenders trying to price mortgage products. We can’t provide mortgages at a loss, so have no choice but to raise rates. 

But another dilemma faced by buy-to-let lenders is the interest coverage ratio (ICR), a regulatory requirement set by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA). 

Although many non-bank buy-to-let lenders, like ourselves, are not regulated by the PRA, we nevertheless follow all of the regulations set. This is important for our integrity and means we can work with funders who are PRA regulated. 

Lenders vary their typical ICR margins between 125 per cent to 145 per cent based on a client’s tax position. This is then stressed against the prevailing mortgage interest rate plus a margin or a nominal set interest rate. 

 

ICR ‘causing a headache’ 

It is the ICR which is causing such a headache in the market as it is this which dictates the borrowing potential for a landlord. 

With the rise in interest rates, this means that in order to meet the ICR, the rental requirements will also be higher. What is happening now is the ICR calculations dictate that the borrowing is restricted, in many cases below that of the borrower’s existing debt.  

As lenders, we have to make sure the ICR calculations are fit for both us and the borrower.  

One way to do this is to charge a higher fee upfront fee in order to have a lower interest rate, as the lower the mortgage interest rate is the lower the rental stress rate is. 

Essentially, the total overall cost will be similar over the initial offer period if the fee is higher, and the rate is lower than that of normal pricing models we’ve previously seen (albeit adding the completion fee to the loan will erode their capital if not managed correctly and cost a little more over the initial offer period in interest on the fee itself).   

 

Here are a couple of examples to illustrate what I mean. 

 

ICR calculation 

In March 2022, a £150,000 five-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.99 per cent – ICR at 125 per cent requires a minimum rental income of £467. 

In October 2022, with a rate at 6.59 per cent, the minimum rental income is £1,029. 

  

Impact on ICR of different fees and interest rates 

Keeping with a £150,000 five-year fixed rate mortgage, varying the fee and interest rate would require the following minimum rental income to meet the ICR: 

Fee two per cent – 6.49 per cent rate = rent required £1,014 

Fee three per cent – 6.69 per cent = rent required £1,045 

Fee two per cent – 6.89 per cent = rent required £1,076 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Ian Hall, head of sales - North at Landbay

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.