How to encourage confident communication at work – Leimon

by: Averil Leimon, leadership psychologist at White Water Group
  • 30/06/2023
I was interviewed by the BBC about the recent CBI exhortation to remove or reduce alcohol from its work events.

The implication was that this would prevent some of the bad behaviour we have heard a lot about lately which also relates to the mortgage sector. A hammer to crack a nut?  

If your people, on taking a drink, turn immediately to harassment and abuse, you are dealing with a very different problem starting with recruitment, leading on to codes of conduct and the values and culture of the organisation.  

Interestingly, younger generations were happier to forgo alcohol. It was the older generation which baulked at it. One argument was about the need for Dutch courage, through alcohol, to face work events. If the people in your organisation can’t talk to each other without drink oiling the wheels, what does this say about the ease of communication in your company?  

  • What can you do to foster productive, confident conversation at work? 
  • What are the implications for good business?  
  • How can we have the really difficult conversations when behaviour falls short of the standards to which you aspire?  

In recent research about psychological safety and psychosocial hazards at work, the following tips are given by MIT Professor Edgar Schein, to leaders wanting to improve the level of communication at work: 

  • Tell less – the days of command and control leadership are past. Life is too complex. You alone do not have all the information. Curiosity is a wonderful strength to cultivate.
  • Ask more – a modern leader must learn to be humble enough to ask for help and insight.
  • Listen and learn – respectful relationships require full attention, listening to understand rather than jumping to conclusions based on assumptions.

You may call this stuff ‘soft skills’ but you may also find it is quite hard to do.  

Practice good leadership if you want your culture to foster both good communication and good behaviour. You may need a coach to help you overcome your blind spots and become more professional and effective in shaping communication within the culture that in turn improves productivity, quality of work and wellbeing within.   

Contact me if you want to know more. 

E:aleimon@whitewatergroup.eu 

M: +447885936793 

Averil Leimon, leadership psychologist at White Water Group

