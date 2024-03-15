You are here: Home - News -

Coventry Building Society named one of the UK's best workplaces

by:
  15/03/2024
Coventry Building Society named one of the UK’s best workplaces
Coventry Building Society has been named one of the UK’s best workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third year in a row.

Coventry Building Society ranked 11th out of the 50 super large organisations, rising six places over the past three years.

The award recognises the mutual’s “ongoing commitment to provide a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees can take pride in their jobs, trust their leaders, feel part of a team and realise their full potential”.

The mutual has also received three additional best workplace accolades in the past year, as it has been named one of the UK’s best workplaces for women, for wellbeing and in financial services.

Lucy Becque, chief people officer at Coventry Building Society – which made rate cuts earlier this month – said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we’ve been named one of the best workplaces in the UK for the third year running.

“Improving on our position in the league table every year is an achievement in itself, but this year, our category has grown again, so it’s even more amazing to see us climbing the ranks.”

She continued: “To be named on this list for three years running means we’re clearly doing a lot of things right. We’re focused on empowering everyone to bring their best selves to work and to make each day enjoyable and rewarding for themselves and their colleagues.

“A happy and engaged workforce is ultimately great for our members too. And that shows in our customer satisfaction scores, which consistently top the charts.”

Becque said: “We had an outstanding response rate to the colleague survey, which means we can be confident that our place in the league table is a true reflection of how people feel about working here. Everyone is immensely proud of the award, and we’ll continue listening to colleague feedback to make sure we keep getting better.”

