You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry BS makes rate cuts

by:
  • 13/03/2024
  • 0
Coventry BS makes rate cuts
Coventry Building Society has lowered rates across its mortgage range, bucking the trend of increased pricing seen in the last few weeks.

Coventry Building Society is reducing select fixed rates across two-, three- and five-year products up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for both purchase and remortgage, either with a fee or with no fee. 

Rate cuts have also been applied to its two- and five-year fixed interest-only and offset mortgages. 

No changes have been made to mortgages for existing residential borrowers. 

For new buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, the mutual is reducing all its two-year fixed purchase, fee-free remortgage and five-year fixed rates. 

The changes will apply from 8pm on 14 March. 

Nick Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, said: This latest reprice from Coventry Building Society is welcomed news considering the current typical rate increase notification from lenders in the past few weeks.

“But to keep it in perspective, Coventry Building Society doesn’t sit within the best buys, so any reprice is unlikely to change the dynamics amongst the leading rates.”

This follows weeks of rate changes made by lenders, with many increasing mortgage pricing and some select making reductions. 

Just this week, Santander, Co-operative Bank and Natwest were among the larger lenders that made increases to their mortgage pricing. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.