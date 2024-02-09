You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Trust your own gut when listening to market predictions – Hunt

by: Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services
  • 09/02/2024
  • 0
Trust your own gut when listening to market predictions – Hunt
With the first month of the year out of the way, it has (I hope) been a highly active one for all mortgage advisers.

Certainly, if our business numbers are anything to go by, you have kicked off the new year in fine fettle, and it already ‘feels’ a much different market to that which we saw for the vast majority of 2023. 

Indeed, just a little over a month into the year, it looks like the incredibly conservative numbers predicted by our main trade bodies, particularly Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), at the end of last year are already looking off kilter. 

I understand there is perhaps a fine line to tread between being realistic about the mortgage market and what could be coming this year, but this prediction in particular seemed to me to veer too much on the cautious, being seemingly over-pessimistic. 

Perhaps there is a feeling of being chastened by the previous year’s prediction, which, quite frankly, was some way off the reality of what the year did deliver.  

However, I’m also of the opinion that much of what unfurled during 2023 couldn’t have been predicted, particularly the big drop in activity caused by a much higher interest rate environment, due to persistently high inflation.  

But at the end of 2022, IMLA predicted gross lending of £265bn in 2023 and £250bn this year. However, now it is predicting £205bn this year and a slight increase to £210bn in 2025, when it actually feels like the former numbers could actually be the reality of this year and next.  

It also predicted the Bank Base Rate (BBR) will end the year at 5.75 per cent – a 50 basis point increase – but suggests there may not be the read-across to mortgage rates. It is early days, but there are few in the market now who anticipate BBR won’t be cut at least once or twice this year.  

  

The relevance of market forecasts 

Which might lead some to ask why this actually matters.  

Well, my view is that fortune does favour the brave in our market, but I’m also conscious that many firms do take notice of what the trade bodies are predicting.  

After all, they have the data available to them from our lenders, and you would think they are likely to have a comprehensive steer on the situation. 

That being the case, it might lead owners to hold back in a market that is actually performing beyond the trade body’s initial anticipation, when what is actually required may be more investment, more resources, a raft of new relationships and a real focus on expansion to deal with increased demand/activity and business. 

What I would say is that it’s clearly not too late to shift plans and change strategy based on the reality of the situation rather than what some have predicted, particularly when your own business might be telling you something completely different. 

  

Playing it safe 

What I hope has not happened here is a situation where the trade body actually believes the market will perform better but doesn’t want to be too far out in turn with its prediction. 

Far better, it might have thought, to under-represent the market and be wrong ‘the right way’ – the market performed better than we thought – rather than the market continued to underperform and we were out by the best part of £30bn-40bn in our estimates. 

It is very early days, but if future months continue to perform as the market has done in January, then I hope we see these predictions revisited. Again, this matters because it would give advisory firms greater levels of confidence and perhaps give them further evidence that any expansionary plans they may have put in place were the right call.  

All in all, believe in your own reality as a business or an adviser and react accordingly. Being positive about the market and your own ability to make the most of it is a strength and you should seek to capitalise upon it. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.