Leeds BS launches ERC-free fixed rates

Leeds Building Society has launched two fixed rate deals which do not levy early repayment charges or have limits on overpayments.

The ‘flexit’ products are available at up to 75 per cent loan-to-value and have product fees of £999.

There is a two-year fixed rate at 1.71 per cent, which comes with free standard valuation and fees assisted legal services for standard remortgage cases, and a five-year fix at 1.97 per cent which comes with free standard valuation.

Matt Bartle (pictured), director of products at Leeds, said the products had been designed following feedback from borrowers and brokers, noting that ongoing economic uncertainty meant borrowers valued flexibility and being able to keep their options open should their circumstances change.

He continued: “Increased flexibility is particularly important for those looking to secure their monthly payments, while retaining the ability to make significant overpayments.”