Advise Wise launches Mortgage Club

The club is designed to complement the product sourcing platform, launched in November.

Advice Wise said it is also key in supporting advisers with tools to facilitate their role in later life financial planning.

Advisers can join the mortgage club by creating a free Advise Wise account, which then gives access to the sourcing platform as well as the club’s benefits.

A dedicated helpdesk is available to support advisers with their case enquiries and members can refer to specialist solicitors for case completion.

Since launch, Advise Wise platform has registered nearly 500 users and has an agreement with Legal & General Home Finance for its full range of lifetime mortgage products to be made available to club members.

‘Making right support available’

Advise Wise Mortgage Club chief executive Jonahan Thirkill said: “We’ve been working very hard to build a comprehensive platform, to support advisers with the product sourcing process.

“Integrating the platform with the mortgage club ultimately translates into a great tool for the lifetime mortgage market, where advisers can easily manage their case enquiries and benefit from exclusive deals from lenders while they research the right plans for their clients.”

John Coffey, key account director for Legal & General Home Finance added: “We share a common understanding of the importance of making the right support available to advisers in this complex market, where the service a customer receives can be as important as the product solution they choose.

“Working together, we are hopeful that we can facilitate holistic growth in the market, driving up demand for broad retirement advice based on equity release solutions, while also upskilling the members delivering these services to customers.”