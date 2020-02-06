Dussard leaves Castle Trust to join HTB

Marcus Dussard is to join Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) as sales director of its Specialist Mortgages division.

He will take up his appointment later this year reporting to Alex Upton as she moves up to her new role as commercial director, Specialist Mortgages Division.

Dussard (pictured) was formally the sales director at Castle Trust, a position he held for two years. In total, he had been with the lender for seven years, starting as the co-head of intermediary distribution in the investments department, before being made a business development manager in 2013.

Charles McDowell, managing director, Specialist Mortgages, said: “Frankly, Marcus is a rainmaker within the specialist mortgage market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure his talents. He will add further momentum to a business which is already growing exponentially.

“Talent attracts talent and our vision is to be a magnet for the very best within the industry. When I look across our mortgages division, I’m proud to lead a team of specialists unrivalled in their capabilities.”

Dussard added: “The industry has really started to sit up and take notice of HTB and the impact it is having on the specialist market. The opportunity to work in a team which combines energetic, intelligent leadership, a compelling proposition and exceptional people is hard to resist.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in as part of this high performing team and being part of the next exciting stage in HTB’s development plan.”