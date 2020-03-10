You are here: Home - News -

News

Using broker feedback to stay ‘one step ahead of the competition’ – Halifax

by:
  • 10/03/2020
  • 0
Using broker feedback to stay ‘one step ahead of the competition’ – Halifax
Acting on continuous feedback is Halifax Intermediaries’ key to success, Ian Wilson and Derek Burt told Mortgage Solutions TV.

 

In the second installment of Halifax Intermediaries’ three part series on service, Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries (pictured), and Derek Burt, head of mortgage operations, Lloyds Banking Group talk about how they keep their service levels high.

Information gathered from the intermediary market weekly and quarterly is used to influence and guide mortgage policy, monitor the bank’s competitors and examine its underwriting processes.

“We listen to what brokers are telling us and try to do something about it if we can,” said Wilson.

Wilson said examples of where Halifax has made improvements following broker feedback included allowing brokers to select a date up to three months ahead when arranging a product transfer which allowed them to secure a rate for their customer.

Burt said another bank initiative was to invite brokers into the business to show them how Halifax worked on improvements to its processes.

“We will map out a load of customer journeys to show them those sticking points and how we can make those better,” said Burt.

 

 

Watch the first instalment of Halifax Intermediaries’ three part service series when Burt talks about how Halifax delivers consistent service through market peaks and troughs.

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

  • RT @ashridgepf: My clients get a lovely letter reminding them that their rate is expiring and offering them a free review. #valueofadvice
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hope Capital launches flexible bridging product

Hope Capital is launching a flexible bridging loan which it said is tailored to suit the affordability of the client.

Close