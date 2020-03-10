Using broker feedback to stay ‘one step ahead of the competition’ – Halifax

Acting on continuous feedback is Halifax Intermediaries’ key to success, Ian Wilson and Derek Burt told Mortgage Solutions TV.

In the second installment of Halifax Intermediaries’ three part series on service, Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries (pictured), and Derek Burt, head of mortgage operations, Lloyds Banking Group talk about how they keep their service levels high.

Information gathered from the intermediary market weekly and quarterly is used to influence and guide mortgage policy, monitor the bank’s competitors and examine its underwriting processes.

“We listen to what brokers are telling us and try to do something about it if we can,” said Wilson.

Wilson said examples of where Halifax has made improvements following broker feedback included allowing brokers to select a date up to three months ahead when arranging a product transfer which allowed them to secure a rate for their customer.

Burt said another bank initiative was to invite brokers into the business to show them how Halifax worked on improvements to its processes.

“We will map out a load of customer journeys to show them those sticking points and how we can make those better,” said Burt.

Watch the first instalment of Halifax Intermediaries’ three part service series when Burt talks about how Halifax delivers consistent service through market peaks and troughs.

[SPONSORED CONTENT]