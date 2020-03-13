You are here: Home - News -

News

‘No cap’ on equity release funding – Key

by:
  • 13/03/2020
  • 0
‘No cap’ on equity release funding – Key
The equity release market has effectively “no cap on funding” thanks to the Solvency II regulations and has the ability to grow quickly, according to Key Group CEO Simon Thompson.

 

Speaking at the Equity Release Summit, Thompson also noted that the product was becoming more needs-based including essential home modifications or debt clearing.

“The scale of the market is a very interesting one, for all the reasons I think it was a very good customer product but it was a very difficult one to fund,” he said.

“We found pre-credit crunch and the immediate aftermath there wasn’t much funding in the market and that kept it at quite a small level.

“What’s happened since Solvency II is it became clearer that insurance and pensions companies could come in. So now there is really no cap on funding and the potential for it to become larger very quickly to address some of the bigger concerns is possible.”

Thompson highlighted that income products were being introduced and this could help in funding retirement.

“It is becoming much more of a needs-based product, it isn’t necessarily a luxury, it is someone repairing a leaky roof or a new boiler or a wet room downstairs or something along those lines, so that’s changing,” he continued.

“More people are using it to pay off debt and it is being used more for accelerated inheritance.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

  • RT @montysblog: Businesses with those under 250 employees will get up to 14 day payments back form government, access to business loans and…
  • RT @ashridgepf: My clients get a lovely letter reminding them that their rate is expiring and offering them a free review. #valueofadvice
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Regulators eye levy hikes to further scrutinise IT failures

Financial sector levies may increase as part of plans to reduce the number of IT failures and improve responses, regulators...

Close