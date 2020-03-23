You are here: Home - News -

Legal & General Mortgage Club Awards postponed

  • 23/03/2020
The Legal & General Mortgage Club Awards have been postponed until December.

 

The awards, which were due to take place on 5 June, have been moved following government advice to avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will now take place on Tuesday 8 December at the Guildhall, London.

The voting deadline has also been extended and will now close on Friday 27 April.

All table and sponsorship bookings will be carried forward to the new date.

The club said the welfare and safety of guests, sponsors, suppliers and colleagues was its top priority and with the uncertainty around how this situation will evolve it felt the delay was the most appropriate course of action.

Kevin Roberts, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “The safety of our colleagues, partners and friends in the industry is the most important thing to our team at Legal & General Mortgage Club.

“We are clearly in unprecedented times and as a result, with the support of AE3 Media we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Legal & General Mortgage Club Awards.

“Over the past few years, the event has taken place at the Guildhall. It’s certainly been a challenge to find a new date at this location, but we know this is a fantastic venue for our awards that delegates enjoy.

“By holding the event in December, we are hopeful that the wider situation will have returned to normal and we will all be able to relax and enjoy these great awards.”

He added: “This year we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Legal & General Mortgage Club and we feel it is right that we continue to recognise the fantastic work of advisers, lenders and others in the industry.

“Now more than ever, they are providing an amazing service to customers who need their help in these challenging times, so please do keep your votes coming in.”

 

