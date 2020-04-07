Dynamo first mortgage club to access Habito BTL loans

Members of Dynamo for Intermediaries are now able to access Habito’s range of two-, three-, five-, seven- and ten-year fixed rate mortgages.

Rates start at 3.14 per cent and are open to all borrowers including self-employed, first-time landlords, retired and older landlords for purchase and remortgage.

Individual, limited company and portfolio applications are eligible.

Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit products will be available later this year.

Offers being made

Dynamo for Intermediaries’ founder and chief executive Ying Tan told Mortgage Solutions he was excited by the move and hoped it would bring some positive energy to the market following the Covid-19 upheaval.

Habito is taking new applications and will issue mortgage offers but these will be subject to an in-person valuation once this has been made available again.

“The last couple of weeks have been really challenging for the market, but we need to start planning for the future,” Tan said.

“It’s a time when many buy-to-let lenders are pulling out of the market so will not give offers and a lot of those remaining are waiting for valuations to happen before issuing offers.

“Habito will give a mortgage offer subject to a valuation – that’s really important at a tough time,” he added.

Expanding distribution

Habito launched its own range of buy-to-let mortgages in July 2019 and this is its first partnership with a mortgage club as it makes a significant move to expand its distribution.

It has been accompanied by the launch of a new intermediary portal on the Habito website which allows member brokers quick access to it product range, lending criteria, and the ability to create an instant decision in principle and submit a full mortgage application.

The pair said the new relationship was characterised by many shared values and a desire to revolutionise the mortgage market.

Daniel Hegarty, founder and CEO of Habito, said the firm’s aim was “to make mortgages easier by bringing together the very best people and technology to realise simpler and more frictionless experiences for customers”.

“I’m delighted to be bringing that innovation to Dynamo for Intermediaries and opening up our range to their extensive membership of 3,000+ brokers.”

Tan added: “I have recognised many synergies between ourselves and Habito since their launch in 2016.

“With the same desire to innovate and provide a better customer journey, our two companies are a very natural fit and I am looking forward to seeing this strategic partnership develop further over the coming months.”