Accord takes on UK-wide telephone BDM

Hardeep Kaur will be looking after advisers in Canterbury, Crewe, Exeter, Blackpool, Inverness, Telford, Torquay, Wakefield, Worcester and York.

Kaur joined Accord in October 2018 as a business development adviser having previously spent four years at Barclays.

To observe the government’s lockdown measures, Kaur is working from home but will be based at the company headquarters in Bradford when restrictions are lifted.

“I am really looking forward to getting to know the brokers in my area, to build a relationship with them and to further build my skillset within the intermediary market,” said Kaur.

“Now, more than ever, being available on the phone to respond to broker queries is crucial and we want brokers to know we continue to be here ready to help.”

Chris Hill, regional sales manager for Accord, added: “With remote working currently in place, Hardeep has had a slightly different start to her telephone BDM role than we anticipated.

“However, the value she has added already and her understanding of broker needs demonstrates she is the perfect candidate to provide support, especially in these challenging times.