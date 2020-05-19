You are here: Home - News -

Paragon’s Richard Rowntree to open The Buy to Let Online Forum

  • 19/05/2020
Paragon Bank managing director Richard Rowntree will give the opening address at the Buy to Let Online Forum.

 

Rowntree will provide an overview of the buy to let market at the event on 8 July.

The Buy to Let Online Forum is an online conference and exhibition brought to you by Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions hosted within a secure, online environment.

Delegates will be able to access video presentations and visit sponsor stands directly from their computer or mobile device.

The Buy to Let Online Forum will equip advisers with all the tools needed to maximise the opportunities this sector continues to offer.

It will also include a lender panel debate, and insights into how landlord clients are feeling about the market, their current investment position and future challenges.

These include exploring building strategies for success, looking at how the UK buy-to-let market will evolve in the medium term, and what the adviser role will look like in 2021 and beyond.

Lenders available for brokers to engage with at the event include Aldermore, BM Solutions, HTB, Interbay, Kensington, Kent Reliance, Paragon and Pepper Money.

Registration can be completed for free at the event website.

CPD hours will be earned by brokers who attend on the day.

For more information visit the website here.

 

 

