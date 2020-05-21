You are here: Home - News -

News

Buyer and rental demand surge after housing market reopens – Rightmove

by:
  • 21/05/2020
  • 0
Buyer and rental demand surge after housing market reopens – Rightmove
Demand for property jumped 120 per cent in the week since the property market emerged from its coronavirus lockdown, analysis by Rightmove has showed.

 

The property website found interest in homes for sale is now down just seven per cent compared to the same point last year.

Last week, the government said people could again move homes and view properties after the market was put on standstill in March.

Almost 11,000 new sales listings have been put on the market since the first day of reopening, Rightmove said.

This is 65 per cent down on the same week last year, but a 90 per cent increase compared to the weeks when the market was in lockdown.

Total available stock for sale is down 2.5 per cent since before lockdown.

Only one per cent of properties up for sale have been reduced in price over the past week, compared to two per cent over the same week last year.

Average asking prices of all property up for sale are up two per cent on last year, the same as before the lockdown. The current average UK value stands at £311,828.

The biggest increase in buyer searches compared to last year are in Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Record-breaking demand for rentals

At the same time demand for rental property is up by 33 per cent compared to this time last year.

Monday 18 May had the highest level of rental demand ever recorded in one day on Rightmove

And total available stock for rent is now up 13 per cent since before lockdown.

Asking rents are currently up 2.1 per cent on 2019, down from an annual rate of three per cent before lockdown. They are on average £1,089 per calendar month.

Rightmove’s housing market expert, Miles Shipside, said: “One week on from the surprise opening of the housing market and agents are still showing caution and quite rightly putting safety first, but many had already started to prepare during lockdown and so have been able to start reopening their branches and conducting viewings.

“The activity jump on Rightmove proves the determination of home-movers to continue with their plans over the next few months.

“The pause button put many of the usual metrics we report on out of kilter and so a week’s worth of data should only be taken as an early indication of activity, but it’s certainly encouraging.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Property transactions drop 53 per cent in April – HMRC

Residential property transactions in April dropped 53 per cent annually as 46,440 were completed during the month, HMRC statistics show.

Close