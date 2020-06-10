You are here: Home - News -

News

Lettings demand 40 per cent higher than five-year average – Knight Frank

by:
  • 10/06/2020
  • 0
Lettings demand 40 per cent higher than five-year average – Knight Frank
The lettings market has bounced back to life in the four weeks since the property market reopened, but sales are still muted, according to estate agent Knight Frank.

 

Valuation for letting properties was the highest Knight Frank has ever seen in the week ending 6 June.

At the same time, demand from new prospective tenants was 40 per cent above the five-year average and the second highest in 2020.

The high-end estate agent said the lettings market has rebounded more quickly than sales.

Tenant viewings were one per cent higher than the five-year average, while in the sales market it was 26 per cent lower.

And web views for lettings properties were 33 per cent higher than the five-year average compared to a 12 per cent decline for sales.

Commenting on the lettings bounce, Jon Reynolds, head of lettings at Knight Frank for the City, East and Riverside region in London, said: “We expect demand to get even stronger when there is more certainty around how universities will be teaching their courses next year.

“Those announcements will make a huge difference and demand will be bolstered further as companies reactivate relocation plans that are currently on hold.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Tories received £12k donation after ‘unlawful’ housing development approval

Richard Desmond, the developer who wanted to build 1,500 homes in London, donated £12,000 to the Conservatives after the Housing...

Close