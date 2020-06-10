Lettings demand 40 per cent higher than five-year average – Knight Frank

Valuation for letting properties was the highest Knight Frank has ever seen in the week ending 6 June.
At the same time, demand from new prospective tenants was 40 per cent above the five-year average and the second highest in 2020.
The high-end estate agent said the lettings market has rebounded more quickly than sales.
Tenant viewings were one per cent higher than the five-year average, while in the sales market it was 26 per cent lower.
And web views for lettings properties were 33 per cent higher than the five-year average compared to a 12 per cent decline for sales.
Commenting on the lettings bounce, Jon Reynolds, head of lettings at Knight Frank for the City, East and Riverside region in London, said: “We expect demand to get even stronger when there is more certainty around how universities will be teaching their courses next year.
“Those announcements will make a huge difference and demand will be bolstered further as companies reactivate relocation plans that are currently on hold.”